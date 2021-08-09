Son charged with setting fire that killed father in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson and aggravated assault after investigators said he set fire to a Brentwood, Tennessee home over the weekend, killing his father.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a home on Valley View Road, just north of Williamson County.

One person was transported from the scene of the fire to a Nashville hospital, where that victim died, according to a fire department spokesperson.

A warrant states a witness told investigators that the victim’s son, identified as John Hassey, was in the back of the home watching the fire.

He was asked if he needed any help and said, “You can help him if you want,” according to the report.

Another witness stated to law enforcement that John Hassey was later standing in front of the house watching and when he was asked if everyone was OK, he stated, “I’m sure he will be alright,” the warrant alleges.

The witnesses stated John Hassey then left the scene.

Fire investigators determined the fire was set intentionally in John Hassey’s room, killing his father, identified in the warrant as Jim Hassey.

John Hassey was later arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday night. His bond was set at $300,000.

It was not immediately clear if charges against John Hassey would be upgraded following the victim’s death.

A booking photo has not been released by law enforcement.

