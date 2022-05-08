(NewsNation) — This NewsNation special report takes an in-depth look at urgent manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White that has captured the nation’s attention.

This special dives into the duo’s relationship, the calculated escape and the exhaustive manhunt, with special reports from Brian Entin and Kelsey Kerstine, including exclusive reporting with the dealer who sold Vicky White a getaway car and a former inmate who says it isn’t the first time she’s broken protocol.

Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle.

Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach or follow them, but instead call 911 immediately.

Watch the full special report in the video player at the top of the page.