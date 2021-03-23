Springtime storms cause damage in central Texas, more severe weather expected in parts of the southern US

BERTRAM, Texas (AP) — Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in a central Texas city, and forecasters say more stormy weather is expected later in the week for parts of the southern U.S.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from Monday night’s storms in Bertram, about 45 miles northwest of Austin. The National Weather Service will determine whether the damage in the city was caused by powerful winds or a tornado.

Meanwhile, more storms were predicted for Wednesday and Thursday in several Southern states. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says a potential outbreak of strong tornadoes is possible Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and southeast U.S.

The storms are expected to begin Wednesday night in parts of Arkansas and Louisiana before moving into Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, forecasters said.