St. Louis Mayor signs bill banning hair discrimination

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — In 2019, California became the first state in the country to pass The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. The measure made it illegal to discriminate against Black employees or students on the basis of their hairstyles. Since then, other states including Washington, New York, Colorado and Virginia have passed similar pieces of legislation.

On Friday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the bill into law.

“Hair discrimination is discrimination and so many black and brown people with natural or curly hair have faced discrimination in the workplace in other places or in school for a long time, ” she said.

The new law prohibits “discrimination in employment and housing decisions including, without limitation hiring, advancement and compensation and discrimination in housing practices based upon an individual’s hairstyle, protective hair, or natural or cultural hair texture or style.”

A similar bill was introduced for consideration by the St. Louis County Council last month. Kansas City already has an ordinance in effect.