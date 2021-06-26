St. Louis woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A St. Louis mother who was laid off due to the pandemic brought her toddler to a job interview – and the resulting TikTok video has been liked more than 1 million times.
Maggie Mundwiller had her first job interview at a company and was asked to come back for a second interview, but she had no child care option.
The company told her that they are child friendly and invited her to bring her son, Mylo, to the interview.
Being a single mom during a pandemic, Mundwiller said there are challenges with finding childcare when in between jobs.
“We don’t have childcare yet and it’s because I’m staying home with (Mylo), but once I have a job, then we would have childcare. So when you’re stuck in that transition period and you don’t have it, I think there’s a lot parents who are left out,” Mundwiller said.
She added that her TikTok video has sparked conversations about a childcare crisis.
In the video she dresses Mylo in a dapper light blue suit, washes his stroller, and even writes him a resume.
Mylo’s resume reads:
Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.
Skills:
- Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds
- Can take off own diaper
- Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”
- Smell flowers with my teeth
- Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand
- Can throw a ball
- Can spot a dog a mile away
- Experience: March 2020 – Present, None
- Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0
- References: Mom and Dad
“It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture,” Mundwiller said about the company.
She doesn’t know yet if she got the job.
Mundwiller is also the owner and designer behind 314 handcrafted.