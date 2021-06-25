St. Louis woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok

ST. LOUIS (KNWA) — A mother who was laid off due to the pandemic brought her toddler to a job interview and made she he was prepared to interview for a job too.

Maggie Mundwiller had her first job interview at a company. She was asked to come back for a second interview. This time she was left without a child care option. The company told her that they are child friendly and invited her to bring her son to the interview.

Mundwiller dressed her son Mylo in a light blue suit, washed his stroller, and even wrote him a resume.

The video went viral on TikTok with 6.2 million views.

Mylo’s resume reads:

  • Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.

    Skills:
  • Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds
  • Can take off own diaper
  • Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”
  • Smell flowers with my teeth
  • Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand
  • Can throw a ball
  • Can spot a dog a mile away
  • Experience: March 2020 – Present, None
  • Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0
  • References: Mom and Dad

“It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture,” Mundwiller said.

She doesn’t know yet if she got the job.

Mundwiller is also the owner and designer behind 314 handcrafted.

