State of emergency declared in New Orleans after 2 tornadoes

(NewsNation) — An EF-3 tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its parishes Tuesday night, damaging communities, killing at least one person and injuring others. Now, the city is under a state of emergency.

“We found nearly 230 homes that were significantly damaged,” Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning said on “Morning in America.” “From that standpoint, it was as bad, if not worse than Hurricane Katrina because many of the homes damaged during Hurricane Katrina were more light wind and heavy water, heavy flooding. We’ve got homes that were splintered. I mean, we have catastrophic damage to residential and commercial properties.”

The emergency declaration covers St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, areas that saw significant damage from the system.

The first twister appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast. EF-3 tornadoes typically have wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph.

A second tornado landed in Lacombe as an EF-1 with winds up to 90 mph, the National Weather service reported.

Browning said the storm came so quickly that residents had little time to evacuate.

He said, “The governor started pushing out some warnings 24 hours out. Right before the tornado hit, cellphone warnings went out, which was credited for for telling people to get inside their homes and practice the inner wall safety of sheltering in the home.”

Browning says the state is still recovering from tornadoes that hit two years ago.

“It is a setback. Thankfully, it was isolated to this little two-mile stretch. One thing about Louisiana is we are very resilient people,” he said. “We had people from other communities from miles away came in to help people rebuild their homes, and that of humanity. So, we’ll recover from all of this.”

He says the recent disaster is a reminder for Americans to plan and prepare for natural disasters.

“It’s a message to everyone to be ready and have a plan. I know that’s one of the things that we work very hard at a state level, through our leadership, to make sure that people know what to do and get prepared,” Browning said.