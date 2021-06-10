Suit alleges Arkansas trooper caused SUV to crash, flip as pregnant driver was looking for safe place to pull over

Janice Harper says the precision immobilization technique (PIT) 'placed her life and the life of her unborn child at risk'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas woman is suing state police alleging a trooper inappropriately used a maneuver during a traffic stop which caused her car to crash and flip over while she was pregnant behind the wheel.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday centers on a July 2020 incident where Sr. Cpl. Rodney Dunn went to pull over a vehicle driven by Janice Harper after clocking her driving 84 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Police dash camera video from Dunn’s patrol car, released publicly for the first time as part of the lawsuit, shows Harper slowed down, moved to the right lane and turned on her hazard lights.

Within three minutes of the start of the pursuit, Dunn performed what’s called a “Precision Immobilization Technique” (PIT) and caused Harper’s SUV to spin, after which it crashed into the concrete median and flipped over.

A recent investigation by NewsNation affiliate KARK found Arkansas State Police are using more PIT maneuvers to end car chases, sometimes ending in deadly wrecks.

The suit claims the highway left Harper with “no room to safely pull over” because the shoulder was too small. It goes on to say Dunn “negligently” used a PIT maneuver that put Harper’s life and the life of her unborn child at risk.

The lawsuit names Dunn as well as his supervisor, Sgt. Alan Johnson, and Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant, according to KARK.

According to the lawsuit, Arkansas State Police “failed to train” Dunn on “proper and safe PIT maneuver technique,” failed to “investigate allegations of excessive force,” and “failed to discipline officers for violations of policy related to excessive force.”

Harper is represented by Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary. Norwood said while his client is seeking damages, her ultimate goal is to make sure this doesn’t happen to another driver.

State police declined multiple interview requests to talk about PITs, but the department sent the following statement from Bryant: