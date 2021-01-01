Surveillance video shows moment Nashville tattoo parlor is destroyed by Christmas blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) — Video from a surveillance camera in a downtown Nashville tattoo parlor captured the moment a motor home blew up, killing the suspected perpetrator and injuring three people on Christmas Day.

The black and white footage from a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) inside Nashville Ink Tattoo shows a vast fireball ripping through the premises’ front door and window before projecting debris and leaving the establishment heavily damaged. According to reports, the blast damaged more than 40 businesses in the area.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind the bombing after identifying the 63-year-old suspect as Anthony Q. Warner with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why he carried out his suicide mission.

Nashville police on Wednesday said that they visited Warner’s home in August 2019 after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV, but could not search the property because they had no legal basis to obtain a search warrant at the time.