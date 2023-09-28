Tamia Taylor: Body identified as missing Tennessee mom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman who was recovered from the Mississippi River over the weekend was missing mother Tamia Taylor.

Her body was recovered on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon and originally discovered south of West Memphis across from President’s Island.

According to the Memphis Police Department, no foul play was involved in Taylor’s death. No further details have been released.

Taylor was reported missing on September 10 after she disappeared while celebrating her 21st birthday on a Memphis riverboat cruise with three friends.

According to a police report obtained by NewsNation affiliate WREG, her mother told officers she received text messages from Taylor the night before she was reported missing saying she made it to Memphis and was on the boat.

When the boat docked around 1:30 a.m., her friends said Taylor was nowhere to be found. The only trace of Tamia was her cell phone.

The riverboat company, Memphis Riverboat Cruises, said Taylor made it back to the harbor in Memphis.

When we spoke with Taylor’s mother Debra Taylor last week, she said she believes the friends she was with know what happened.

“It would mean the world, even if we don’t get nothing but closure as to what happened. That would mean the world to me, her family,” she said.

WREG reached out to Memphis Riverboat Cruises for comment, but have not yet heard back. On their website though, it appears all midnight booze cruises have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

WREG also asked MPD if any of the liability falls on the cruise company, but they did not respond with an answer.