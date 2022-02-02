Teacher accused of sex crime marries student; charge dropped

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A former Missouri teacher charged for sexual relations with a student is now having her charges dropped after she and the student married.

Baylee Turner, who began teaching English at Sarcoxie, Mo., in 2019 at 23, was charged that same year with having sexual relations with one of her male students. The student, around 17 at the time of their first sexual contact, turned 18 before the Sarcoxie School District was aware of the situation.

However, the now 26-year-old Turner and the former student have married, meaning he cannot be asked to testify against her.

Turner surrendered her teaching license and moved out of state, where she lives with her child who is around a year old.

In February of 2019, the Sarcoxie superintendent said in a statement:

“In an emergency school board meeting on Monday, they accepted the resignation of Turner and the school has asked the state to revoke her teaching license.”

A 2017 study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice found most school employees who had sexual contact with students were male, while most victims were female. Approximately 57% of cases studied involved a male teacher or school worker and a female victim.

On Monday, Florida teacher Rafael Guzman, 37, was arrested on accusations that he had sex with a student, according to the Miami Herald.

He was charged with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

NewsNation affiliate contributed to this report.