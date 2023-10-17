Teen shot in head while trying to sell scooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in the head in the Madison area on Friday. The teen was meeting a stranger to sell his scooter when witnesses said the supposed buyer pulled out a gun and shot him.

“I literally fell to my knees in the living room. ‘He’s gone,’ a person does not get shot in the head and walk away, so I immediately assumed that’s it, he’s passed,” thought Christina Diaz, the victim’s Aunt. “Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.”

Diaz told News 2 she remembered being on the phone with her nephew, Preston Colson, as usual. Colson had told her he was selling his scooter on Facebook Marketplace.

“They just exchanged a few messages and agreed to meet up to sell the scooter,” she remembered.

Colson and his grandfather were driving around in the Madison area to meet up with the buyer.

“I heard my dad say, ‘We’ve been driving around in circles four times. Preston ,I don’t think they’re here.’ He didn’t have a good feeling and he wanted to leave, but Preston was insistent. ‘No I need to sell my scooter,’ he said. ‘Hey Christina, I love you. Let me call you back, my battery is about die. I need to message the guy I’m meeting.’ I said ‘Okay, cool. Love you, too. Call me back,'” Diaz remembered. “About two hours later, I got a message from my dad saying he had been shot in the head and was at the hospital.”

Diaz went on to explain when the buyer finally showed up, Colson went to get the scooter out of the car when the other man pulled a gun. According to Metro Police, that’s when Colson pulled out pepper spray. Then Diaz said, “Something went wrong and the guy shot his gun at Preston, he aimed it right at his head, he shot one time and then he sped out of there.”

Colson spent the weekend in the hospital and on Monday, he was able to take steps with the help of a walker.

“He’s having a hard time talking, so the bullet did enter through his upper jaw area. He’s doing well. He’s having a hard time standing; his equilibrium is off so he’s very dizzy, can’t stand for long periods of time,” Diaz described.

As Colson recovers, his family wants his story to serve as a warning to others.

“The bigger message we want to get across to people is to go to the police station. Even then things can still go wrong, chances are they won’t if you meet at the police station. I think they have designated spots, and it was a huge lesson for our family and we’re hoping we can get that message across to other people,” Diaz urged.

Metro police are investigating the shooting and detectives said the suspect left in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

Since the shooting, Colson’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help with his medical bills.