One dead, two missing in Tennessee boating accident

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (NewsNation) — One person is dead and two are missing after a deadly boating incident Saturday night in the Tennessee River.

A search is currently underway for the missing boaters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has launched an investigation into the incident and said the boating accident occurred at 9 p.m. on the Tennessee River in Decatur County.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge while traveling downstream. Officials said they were able to recover the body of a 57-year-old woman, but the search continues for the two other occupants.

Officials with the TWRA believe the two missing boaters are an 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old male.

Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue Squad, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, THP and multiple rescue squads from surrounding counties are assisting in the search for the two men.

The boating incident remains under investigation. No other information has been immediately released.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.