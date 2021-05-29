Tennessee hat shop blasted after post about sales of “not vaccinated” Star of David patches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protestors surrounded a Nashville hat store on Saturday following a controversial post the business shared on Instagram.

The hatWRKS hat shop owner posted to Instagram on Friday wearing a yellow patch resembling the Star of David that read the words “not vaccinated.” The post described the patches as “great” with a “strong adhesive back” and that they would be making hats soon.

The post was later deleted from the account after several people commented saying it was offensive. The shop then posted again questioning why people were outraged by the earlier post, but not with the “tyranny the world is experiencing” today.

There was another post after that making statements regarding how people must “show their papers” in order to return to school, keep a job or enter a private business. It also mentioned fighting back to not relive history.

Well-known hat companies are responding to this incident on Social Media. Goorin Bros., a global hat brand since 1895 responded, tweeting: “To be clear, we do not condone or agree with the views of this individual.”

Stetson, which sells hats, boots, western Apparel, eyewear, and fragrance, also made a public comment about the incident on Twitter: “We take this matter seriously and are investigating in order to take the necessary and appropriate next steps.”

Organizers surrounded the store on Saturday morning around 10 a.m. and held up signs, NewsNation affiliate WKRN reported. One sign read “No Nazis in Nashville!”