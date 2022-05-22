Tennessee inmate escapes from work release, sheriff says

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for inmate Phillip Doane, 29, of Knoxville. (Credit: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — Tennessee authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday from a facility during work release.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Phillip Doane, 29, of Knoxville, escaped from a facility on Maloneyville Road just before 4 p.m.

Doane is described as a white male, 5’8″, with brown hair, brown eyes and approximately 195 pounds. He is believed to be wearing all white thermals.

Doane was incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler asks anyone with information about the suspect or who sees someone matching his description to call 911.

Do not attempt to approach the suspect, the sheriff said.

This escape comes on the heels of an 11-day statewide manhunt in Alabama that ended with a car chase, crash and the death of a female corrections officer. Meanwhile, another manhunt is underway for a dangerous escaped inmate — this time in Texas.

Texas authorities continued their search Sunday for the escaped inmate they identified as a member of the Mexican mafia.

According to authorities, Gonzalo Lopez escaped prison after stabbing a transport bus driver in a rural county between Houston and Dallas.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.