Tennessee man convicted for 2020 violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal grand jury convicted a 27-year-old man Tuesday on all 12 counts he faced in connection with a string of violent crimes committed in Murfreesboro and Franklin three years ago.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Joshua Hallmon of Murfreesboro, along with co-defendants Charles Melvin Walker and Walter Lee Williams, were charged in May 2021 by a federal grand jury with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition, Hallmon was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Walker and Williams both pleaded guilty to all charges against them ahead of the trial, officials said.

According to authorities, the crime spree that led to these charges spanned over the course of three weeks in July 2020, including armed robberies at Twice Daily and Mapco gas stations in Murfreesboro on July 6, 2020, and July 23, 2020.

Then, on the night of July 26-27, 2020, Hallmon and his co-defendants are accused of committing an armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro, trying to commit a second armed carjacking in Franklin, and committing a third armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro in which Williams shot the victim in the face.

“As a result of today’s convictions, this violent criminal will be spending over three decades in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 15. “I commend the outstanding work done in this case by our prosecutors and our state and federal law enforcement partners to protect our community from violent crime.”

Hallmon and his co-defendants are set to be sentenced later this year. The Murfreesboro man faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 34 years, and up to life, in federal prison, according to officials.

Authorities said the case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the Murfreesboro Police Department; the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office; the Smyrna Police Department; the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; the Franklin Police Department; and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.