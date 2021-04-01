Tennessee ‘Most Wanted’ suspect found dead after standoff at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Most Wanted suspect wanted out of Memphis was found dead after refusing to come out of a motel room Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department, responded around 10 a.m. to a call at a La Quinta Inn in the area.

Authorities on scene tell NewsNation affiliate WKRN the U.S. Marshals tracked a wanted fugitive out of Memphis to the motel. The fugitive, identified as 48-year-old Michael Lynn Tucker, was wanted for shooting five people in Memphis, three of them fatally on March 26.

Police say Tucker was also convicted of first degree murder back in 2000 and served a number of years in prison, according to arrest warrants.

As authorities ordered Tucker to come out of the room, he fired three shots at U.S. Marshals. No officers were hit, nor did any return fire. A Metro police SWAT team deployed a flash bang outside of the room Tucker was believed to be in, but no contact was made.

At around 3:30 p.m., Metro police told WKRN officers found Tucker’s body inside the motel room with “presumably a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”