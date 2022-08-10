Tennessee officer shares cherished ride with senior citizen

(NewsNation) — It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro, Tennessee Police Field Officer Lance Hofmeister, but when he noticed a senior citizen walking along the highway with her walker, he figured something wasn’t right.

It turns out 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode was trying to get to a hair appointment but was a mile away from the salon.

Hofmeister offered a police escort in the back of his squad car and found a new friend.

“I lost my grandmother a few years back and just the banter, the humor that we had together really reminded me of my grandmother,” Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister said he’s received an overwhelming amount of support from the community, but he and his department experience act of kindness like this all the time.