(NewsNation) — A Tennessee sheriff is warning people to be careful finding folded-up dollar bills on the ground due to potential fentanyl exposure.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said there have been two incidents involving folded-up dollar bills in his area. He said on both occasions, a folded dollar bill was discovered on the floor of a local gas station.

The sheriff said when it was picked up, a white powdery substance was found inside. The substance later tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money,” Weems said, later adding, “It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child. I hope we find the ones responsible.”

Weems said he plans to push for legislation that would intensify the punishment for criminals caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The agency said the abuse of drugs containing fentanyl is killing Americans.

Fentanyl may come in a variety of forms, such as powder, tablets, solutions, rocks and capsules. The DEA said inhaling airborne fentanyl powder will most likely lead to harmful effects, but is less likely to occur than skin contact.

Skin contact with fentanyl is not expected to lead to harmful effects if the contaminated skin is quickly washed off with water, according to the DEA, and naloxone can reverse the effects of fentanyl.

If fentanyl exposure occurs, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health advises people to:

-Notify authorities.

-Do not touch your eyes, mouth, nose or any skin after touching any potentially contaminated surface.

-Wash skin thoroughly with cool water, and soap if available. Do not use hand sanitizers since they may enhance absorption.

-Wash your hands thoroughly after the incident and before eating, drinking, smoking or using the restroom.

Symptoms of fentanyl intoxication may include:

-Respiratory distress

-Drowsiness

-Dizziness

-Disorientation

-Pinpoint pupils

-Loss of consciousness

-Nausea/vomiting