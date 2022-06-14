(NewsNation) — There have been three recorded instances of money being found with a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine folded up inside, leading a Tennessee sheriff to issue a warning to his county: Be careful when picking up money.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said his department has dealt with three cases since the end of May where dollar bills were found with drugs rolled up inside them. He does not believe the money was placed on the ground intentionally, but still wants people to be cautious.

“If I was on the other side of the fence, I would want people to warn me about that so I could warn my children to not just go and snatch something up and open it up,” Weems said.

It is not uncommon for people to carry drugs in folded-up pieces of paper like a sticky note or piece of notebook paper, Weems said. The dollar bills, however, are a first.

Weems’ full interview on NewsNation “Rush Hour” can be viewed in the above video.