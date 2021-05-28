Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe in Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee teenager missing since 2019 has been found safe in Alabama, cancelling a statewide Endangered Child Alert issued last weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday morning that 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, missing from Hamilton County since Oct. 2019, was located in Samson, Alabama.

An AMBER Alert had been issued earlier this year for Daphne Westbrook, whose father John Oliver Westbrook was indicted Feb. 23 on charges including aggravated kidnapping.

At the time, the TBI said Daphne was last been seen in Chattanooga and did not return home after a visit with Westbrook, who does not have custody.

Agents said they believed John Westbrook may have traveled to the western part of the country with Daphne. They said he has contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

Amid the active AMBER Alert, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert under the Holly Bobo Act for Daphne Westbrook on May 23, who had since turned 18.

Investigators have not said if John Westbrook has also been located.