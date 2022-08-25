Tennessee’s abortion trigger law takes effect

FILE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks to local media at the front of McConnell Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021 in Hixson, Tenn. Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Lee’s office warned top legislative staffers that a bill limiting public health measures during the COVID pandemic would violate federal law. They passed it anyway and the Republican governor signed it into law even though his legislative counsel warned that Tennessee risks losing federal funding for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation) — Tennessee’s abortion trigger law went into effect on Thursday; in conjunction with the state’s so-called “heartbeat law,” doctors who continue to perform the procedure could face felony convictions and up to 15 years in prison.

The ban, signed into law May 10, 2019 by Gov. Bill Lee, ushers in an era of a near-total ban on abortions in the state following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

When asked this week whether doctors who perform abortions to save the life of the mother are legally shielded from prosecution under the law, Lee said the law “allow[s]” for those types of abortions, according to NewsNation affiliate WKRN.

“Our law is designed to allow for doctors to perform procedures in dangerous maternal health situations where the life of the mother is at stake and that is how that bill was constructed. It protects the life of the mother and it protects the life of the unborn,” he said.

Lawyers and law professors have told WKRN that the law does not have an exception for abortions performed to save a mother’s life but instead offers a potential defense for doctors who perform abortions under those conditions.

“The unintended consequences of protecting the unborn is that we are putting lives at risk and we are also potentially criminalizing physicians that take care of those women,” said OB-GYN professor and clinician at the University of Tennessee Dr. Nikki Zite.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.