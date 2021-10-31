Ten people shot, 1 dead at Halloween party in Texas

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person has died after ten were shot at a Halloween party in eastern Texas late Saturday night, according to police.
An emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center where “at least a couple hundred people” had gathered for a Halloween party, according to police.
When police arrived there were fights happening at the scene, according to NewsNation affiliate KTAL. It is not yet known if the suspect was an attendee at the party prior to the shooting.
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment; either by ambulance, police unit or private vehicle, police said.
One 20-year-old man died just after 3:00 a.m., police confirmed to KTAL.
Police said the injuries of the other nine people didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police said the suspected shooter hasn’t been taken into custody.
Texarkana is located on the Texas border, about 180 miles east of Dallas.
This is a developing story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
