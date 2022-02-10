Third Tennessee inmate who fled captured Thursday

(NewsNation Now) — Authorities in Tennessee say a fugitive who escaped from a jail last week with two others has been captured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that Johnny Shane Brown was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Photo: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Brown and fellow inmates Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, escaped Friday morning from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tennessee through the HVAC system.

On Monday, the Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office said Carr and Sarver died in Wilmington after a police chase.

Carr had been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection to the stabbing of his wife in 2019.