A fallen tree and powerline sits on a car Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. A major winter storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley was set to leave Pennsylvania and New England glazed in ice and smothered in snow.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — More than 80,000 people are still without power in Memphis, as thousands of outages are being repaired after Thursday’s ice storm.

A total of 272,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were affected during the storm, which is more than half of its customers, MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young said. About 30,000 customers’ outages were fixed Saturday, NewsNation local affiliate WREG reported.

Around 29 school facilities in the Memphis and Shelby County area, including private and public schools, are currently without power, Chief Customer Care Officer Jim West said. Some of those schools should have restoration by Sunday night, he added.

By the end of Sunday, MLGW should have removed almost 400 trees, Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said.

“We want everyone to be safe. We want you to be safe and we certainly want our crews to be safe as they do what they do,” Young said.

Young said the storm that hit Thursday was probably the third largest outage event in the last 30 years, according to the Associated Press. It might not be until next week before all customers have their power back, he said at a news conference Saturday.

Officials during Saturday’s news conference said hundreds of trees were down on power lines.

Memphis wasn’t the only area that saw widespread power outages because of Thursday’s storm. In central New York’s Ulster County along the Hudson River, more than 42,000 customers were without power Saturday.

At least five fatalities are being blamed on the storm, the AP said.

The AP contributed to this post.