Thousands of country music fans flood Nashville for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white. Color image is available.) Luke Combs performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — After a two-year hiatus, more than 200,000 people brought their boots and rhinestones to one of the world’s biggest country music festivals this weekend.

CMA Fest in Nashville is all about the music, the food and the fun. Thousands of country music lovers poured into Music City to attend the longest running country music festival in the world.

Organizers tell NewsNation 200,000 to 300,000 people were expected in downtown Nashville over the course of the four-day event. The last CMA Fest before the pandemic forced its hiatus brought in a record $65 million.

A portion of the proceeds generated at the music festival helps fund the CMA Foundation, a scholarship program for music education.

Country stars including Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini have all been shining in performances at CMA Fest. Dierks Bentley and Lady A are slated to close the festival Sunday night.