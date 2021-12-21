Tiktoker trades bobby pin for house

(NewsNation Now) — Demi Skipper spent the last 18 months trading up from a bobby pin until she got a house. She joined “Morning in America” to share how she did it.

“I took something in my own home, a bobby pin, and thought, ‘OK if I can find someone who wants this bobby pin then I can get something else, if I can find someone who wants the something else then I can get something else,'” Skipper said.

Skipper says she made 28 trades over the course of a year and a half until she got her house. She followed the lead of Canadian blogger Kyle MacDonald, who traded his way from a single red paperclip to a house in 2005.

Her initial bobby pin was traded with a woman in Atlanta who said she’d take the hairpin in exchange for some earrings.

The earrings eventually turned into a set of margarita glasses, a vacuum, snowboard, Apple TV and the list went on and on, increasing a little in value each time.

“I traded the house for a $40,000 food truck,” Skipper said.

Two realtors from Clarksville, Tennessee exchanged a Montgomery County home for Skippers’ solar-powered trailer.

She will soon move from San Francisco to Tennessee to renovate the home.

“To be honest I was ready to trade for a house anywhere so to get to Clarksville, I was like, this is a dream come true this is so much better than I ever thought,” Skipper told NewsNation affiliate WKRN.

Skipper documented her journey on TikTok, sharing her success with her more than five million followers. She says hundreds of people from “every continent and every state” are following her example.