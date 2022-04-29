Tornado hits Southeast Kansas, damages local YMCA

ANDOVER, Kan. (NewsNation) — A tornado struck a town east of Wichita, Kansas Friday night.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show property damage, but there are no reports of injuries or deaths as of 10 p.m. Friday.

A storm chaser captured video of the tornado kicking up debris as it approached an apartment complex.

The tornado hit Andover, just outside Wichita. NewsNation’s affiliate in Wichita reports the local YMCA was damaged. A reporter shared video of the funnel passing behind a neighborhood.

The Greater Wichita YMCA said in a statement, “the Andover YMCA suffered significant damage as a result of the storm that hit the Andover area this evening. We are thankful that all of the staff and members that took shelter at the branch at the time of the storm, were not injured. The branch will be closed until further notice. We will keep everyone updated as details become available.”