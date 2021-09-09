KENNER, La. (NewsNation Now) — In Southeast Louisiana, the Hurricane Ida recovery process is a long one. Over 250,000 residents are still without power.

In the city of Kenner, about 15 miles from downtown New Orleans, the power is still out and it is just a waiting game as crews work to get the lights back on.

On Mayfield and Utah streets, the neighborhood has been without power for 11 days because there was severe damage to the power poles and lines. Crews tell residents that they should get power back Thursday, but after witnessing the damage, some worry it could take longer.

Trash piling up is another problem for Kenner right now. People are now throwing away the food that has rotted in their fridges, and the smell is getting worse. There are also piles of roof debris, and moldy furniture littering the sidewalks.