Triplets born at Kansas hospital gifted special Chiefs costumes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas City area’s three tiniest Chiefs fans entered the world just in time for Super Bowl LV.

Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to Shelby and Kenny Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas.

The triplets were gifted Chiefs quarterback and cheerleader outfits created by nurses.

Photo courtesy: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo courtesy: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo courtesy: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo courtesy: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Naturally occurring triplets are rare, according to Overland Park Regional Medical Center OB/GYN Dr. Kristi Weaver.

“Dr. Weaver told us that it’s rare to have spontaneous triplets, that I was able to carry the babies as long as I did, and to deliver triplets ‘naturally,’ so I’m beyond thankful to have had a healthy and positive experience,” said Shelby Shaw.

Emrie and Everly, both girls each weighed in at 4 pounds 15 ounces and Escher, a boy, weighs 5 pounds 1 ounce. They were born at 35 weeks. and are currently being cared for in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.