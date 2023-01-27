Tyre Nichols death: All 5 officers are responsible, DA says

(NewsNation) — Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney Steve Mulroy joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” to explain why he charged the five officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case.

“All five are responsible for his death, which is why we charged all five with the same offenses,” Mulroy said.

Authorities Friday released body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, which showed five Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old Black FedEx driver as he called out for his mother during an arrest earlier this month.

The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died three days after the Jan. 7 altercation with the officers that occurred during a traffic stop.

Mulroy said the mood in Memphis after the video was released was “hurt and anguished” but not the kind of “explosive outrage that some feared.”

There are limits to what Mulroy can say in terms of characterizing the video, but he believes the charges are obvious.

“Everyone can draw their own conclusions, but I think it’ll be obvious why we charged what we did.”