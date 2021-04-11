University of Missouri band picked for 2022 Macy’s parade

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 27: The Missouri Tigers marching band files into the stadium ahead of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — The University of Missouri’s marching band has been selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Parade officials surprised band members with the invitation on Saturday. Missouri’s band, which has more than 300 members, was one of nine selected to participate in the parade out of hundreds of applicants.

COLUMBIA, MO – SEPTEMBER 13: Members of the Missouri Tigers band perform prior to the game against the UCF Knights on September 13, 2014 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our students to represent the university and the state of Missouri on the world stage,” band director Amy Knopps said.

Over the next 18 months, the band will prepare for the parade with rehearsals and fundraising events. Macy’s is donating $10,000 to help the band raise funds for the trip.