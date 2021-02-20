US deports Tennessee man identified as former Nazi concentration camp guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A 95-year-old Tennessee resident identified as a former guard of Nazi concentration camp prisoners has been removed from the U.S. and sent to Germany.

The Department of Justice announced that German citizen Friedrich Karl Berger was removed from the U.S. on Friday. Berger, whose removal was ordered a year ago, is the 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the United States, according to the DOJ.

Berger “participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution” while serving as a concentration camp guard in 1945, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement.

“Berger’s removal demonstrates the Department of Justice’s and its law enforcement partners’ commitment to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for those who have participated in Nazi crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses,” Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said in a statement.

Berger was ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February 2020 but will not face trial in Germany because prosecutors there dropped the case against him for lack of evidence.

According to an ICE statement, Berger served at the subcamp near Meppen, Germany, where prisoners – Russian, Polish, Dutch, Jewish and others – were held in “atrocious” conditions and were worked “to the point of exhaustion and death.” Berger admitted that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping. He also accompanied prisoners on the forced evacuation of the camp that resulted in the deaths of 70 prisoners.

Berger has admitted serving as a guard for a few weeks near the end of the war but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings, the dpa news agency has reported.

Berger has been living in the U.S. since 1959.

“We are committed to ensuring the United States will not serve as a safe haven for human rights violators and war criminals,” said acting ICE Director Tae Johnson, “We will never cease to pursue those who persecute others. This case exemplifies the steadfast dedication of both ICE and the Department of Justice to pursue justice and to hunt relentlessly for those who participated in one of history’s greatest atrocities, no matter how long it takes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.