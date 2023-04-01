Veteran Navy SEAL outlines his plan to make schools safer

(NewsNation) — In the wake of this week’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, parents across the nation are crying out for action to protect students and staff in the U.S. from a deadly wave of gun violence that has descended upon American places of learning.

And one man — a veteran Navy SEAL and former CIA officer — says he has a plan.

That man, Jimmy Graham, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss his DEFEND strategy, based on protocols already employed to protect diplomats overseas. An acronym for defense, evacuate, fortify, emergency medical aid, notify others in your immediate area, and dial 9-1-1, Graham’s plan, he says, is “a model that fits over schools, churches, businesses.”

The key, Graham says, is “there must be the capability to do it.” But, he adds, it has to actually get done.

“The part that gets skipped, nationally,” Graham said, “is ‘Show me.'”

