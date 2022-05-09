New charges: Vicky White used alias to buy getaway car

(NewsNation) — New charges were filed Monday against Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who is the target of an ongoing manhunt with escaped inmate Casey White.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama announced two new charges — forgery and identity theft — against Vicky White, who they say used an alias to buy an orange 2007 Ford Edge days before she and Casey White fled on April 29 from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Officers did not say what name she used.

She was previously charged with permitting or facilitating an escape in the first degree, a Class C felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison.

A second vehicle found abandoned in Indiana was being investigated in connection to the manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White.

Authorities say Vicky White drove her work vehicle to the Lauderdale County Jail the morning she freed Casey White and then switched vehicles after she picked him up.

The Ford was later abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee on the same day the pair went missing — only two hours from the jail. Days later, authorities confirmed the Ford was linked to the pair’s escape.

The Ford Edge was impounded in Franklin County, Tennessee and then dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said there are aspects of Vicky White’s life that no one ever knew, explaining that she had a couple of aliases, including the one she used to buy the Ford Edge.

