2nd vehicle investigated in manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White

(NewsNation) — A stolen vehicle abandoned in Indiana is being investigated in connection to the manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and Alabama correctional officer Vicky White, U.S. Marshals confirmed Monday.

Law enforcement did not say where in Evansville the car was found or why they think there may be a connection to the escape, according to NewsNation affiliate WEHT.

According to a local media report, the vehicle was discovered in Evansville after being reported stolen from an area of Tennessee where the pair’s previous getaway car — an orange 2007 Ford Edge — was found.

Additional details about the vehicle are not known at this time.

The pair have been missing since Friday, April 29, when officer Vicky White drove the two away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, and vanished nearly without a trace.

Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle.

Authorities released rendered photos last week, showing Casey White’s tattoos and also what Vicky might look like with brown hair and no bangs. They are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their capture. Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach or follow them but instead call 911 immediately.

