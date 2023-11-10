(NewsNation) — A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia got a surprise when they saw a deer at their door earlier this week.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office in Canton jokingly warned residents to “be on the lookout for this 4-legged ‘ding dong ditch’ suspect” after posting a video of the encounter on Facebook Wednesday.

In the video, a deer can be seen standing by the door and looking into the deputy’s Ring camera before running off.

The video garnered more than 1,400 likes on Facebook.

“He needs protection from the deer hunters,” one commenter said, while another wrote that the animal was just one of “Santa’s reindeer out making reports.”

It’s not surprising the deer would be outside this time of year: Their mating season usually runs from late fall to winter.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources says the state’s current deer population exceeds 1.2 million.