VIDEO: Kansas troopers rescue man trapped under camper

EUDORA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of police officers and state troopers teamed up to rescue a man that was trapped under a camper on a Kansas Highway.

According to the Eudora Police Department, the man was changing a flat tire on the camper on Kansas Highway 10 when it collapsed on top of him.

The first officer on the scene lifted the camper just enough to relieve some pressure. Then, three more law enforcement officers arrived, freeing the man from under the camper.

The man received injuries that are non-life-threatening, the department said.