Video shows shots fired at semi-truck on Interstate

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas authorities are searching for a driver who parked on Interstate 55 and fired shots at a passing tractor-trailer.

The entire incident was captured on video and released to the media in the hopes it will lead to the man’s arrest.

On July 2, a truck driver was traveling along I-55 near the Memphis bridge when he passed a Chevrolet Malibu that was parked on the interstate. As he was passing, the suspect leaned out of his vehicle and fired three or four shots at the truck before speeding away.

The truck driver was not hurt, but the incident damaged the vehicle, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting was reported when the driver reached Tennessee, but Arkansas authorities say they just learned of the crime after the trucking company downloaded the video.

This is the second time an incident like this has been reported in the last two months.

“Just recently, I think because of the bridge shutdown and the excessive traffic on Interstate 55, we’ve seen some road rage incidents just recently,” said Sheriff Mike Allen.

Back in May, a truck driver reported another road rage incident, but that time the driver was hit several times, sending him to the hospital. He’s expected to be okay, but deputies are now looking into a potential connection as both drivers reported a similar vehicle and suspect description.

There was one crucial difference with the most recent case.

“Just thank goodness for technology that this truck had a camera that happened to catch this individual,” Allen said, “and hopefully we’ll catch this individual because of this technology.”

Truck drivers like Delvion Walker hope that will happen sooner than later. He says navigating around the bridge closures and now road rage incidents are taking a toll.

“Very challenging mentally, as far as your attention span,” Walker said. “You have to be watching your surroundings constantly.”

He says fellow truck drivers feel the same.

“You’ve got to be more alert at all times. You never know what’s on another driver’s mind or how they’re feeling,” Walker said. “So you have to be cautious for yourselves as well as others.”

As a result, more Arkansas State Police will be on Interstate 55 in areas they can safely patrol.

