Video: Tennessee man shoos bear from inside his car

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A Tennessee man on vacation with friends in Gatlinburg shooed a black bear from his car earlier this month, after it broke into the vehicle and caused significant damage.

Joseph Deel posted a TikTok video on July 10, which shows the bear investigating the car.

Separate footage shows the bear inside the car. In the footage, Deel can be seen opening the car door. Deel confirmed to Storyful the bear later returned with another bear.

“She attempted to get back inside my car,” Deel said. “I went back outside and yelled at the bear and threw things at her. The two bears then proceeded to leave the car and moved to the backyard of the cabin we were staying [in].”

While the bears eventually left with no trouble, the damage caused to Deel’s car cause it to break down while driving home in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“I had to abandon the car,” he said. “Insurance took two days to get a tow truck to my car. In that time looters broke into my car via a back window and stole my catalytic converter, battery, and exhaust manifold. Insurance cut my car as a loss and totaled it.”