Watch: After being asked to wear mask, Sen. Ted Cruz tells reporter, ‘You’re welcome to step away’

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) dismissed a reporter Wednesday after being asked to wear a mask.

“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” the reporter asked Cruz on Capitol Hill.

“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized,” said Cruz.

“It’d make us feel better,” said the reporter.

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” said Cruz.

Fully vaccinated people should still take precautions in public places, including wearing a mask and social distancing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said.

The CDC does advise, however, that fully vaccinated people can visit with one another indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Full vaccination means it has been two weeks since the last required vaccine dose — which would be after the second dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and after the single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Some conservatives praised Cruz over his handling of the reporter.

“This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician,” The Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips said.

Cruz also responded, saying,“Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense”