NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews were power-washing the roof this week to prepare it for painting, officials said.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the “gutter tub,” said ASM Global VP of Stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades.

Due to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida throughout Southeast Louisiana, the Superdome has yet to host an NFL home game for the Saints this season. The Saints were expected to open their season in the dome against Green Bay on Sept. 12. That game was moved, and the team was expected to return to the stadium in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

NewsNation affiliate WGNO and The Associated Press contributed to this report.