WATCH: Oklahoma crews climb on top of wreckage to reach people trapped

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Freezing rain throughout Oklahoma City caused slippery roadways and accidents as crews responded to dozens of wrecks across the city.

Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, told NewsNation affilate KFOR that crews responded to more than 32 wrecks before 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

“It’s just, it’s treacherous. I’ve been listening to our firefighters on these calls, on the radio traffic, and they just said, ‘This is a sheet of ice. We have eight vehicles involved. We’ve got 12 vehicles involved in this one.’ It’s just one after another,” said Fulkerson.

Fulkerson said drivers appear to be going too fast on the bridges and overpasses, which is causing them to lose traction. At that point, there is no way for them to slow down.

On Monday morning, multiple vehicles crashed as they tried to cross Oklahoma City Blvd. at I-40.

As a result of the pileup, Oklahoma City firefighters had to crawl on top of vehicles in order to access drivers who were injured.

Once they were able to reach a patient, fire crews had to slide them down the hill to get them to an ambulance.

Wreckers arrived to try and pull some of the vehicles apart to make it easier for first responders to reach patients.