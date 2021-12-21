Watch: Police officer narrowly avoids getting shot by suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) — Intense body camera footage shows the moment when a man pulls a gun on an Oklahoma City officer.

Police were called to a home on Dec. 9 after receiving a report of a break-in.

In the video, you can see Officer Andrew Ash approach 40-year-old Antwon Hill in a breezeway. Hill, whose relatives made the emergency call, repeatedly reaches for his pocket. He then pulls out a handgun.

Ash then asks Hill to “put it down on the ground” as he steps back. Ash retreats behind a wall and calls for backup as Hill continues to move toward him.

“Don’t shoot,” Ash says. “I’m not doing anything.”

Antwon Hill (Photo via KFOR)

Hill then points the gun at the officer and twice says he is going to shoot.

He then fires his weapon as Ash moves back.

Ash, who has only been on the force for about a year, was not injured.

After the encounter, Hill then rushed back to his family member’s apartment and barricaded himself inside. Shortly after, a tactical unit was able to get him out and detained.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Warning: The images and language used in the body camera video below may be disturbing to some.