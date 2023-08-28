RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County woman is facing multiple charges after she crashed in Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed 25-year-old Caitlyn Miller was stopped in a line of cars when she accelerated and partially went off the road on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“She was in the school zone between the middle and elementary schools as the schools were letting out,” Cpl. William Travis said. “She hit the guard rail on school property.”

School resource officers, patrol deputies, and paramedics treated Miller at the scene before she was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment, officials said. However, no students were injured in the incident.

The night after the crash, Miller was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, as well as four counts of simple possession of fentanyl, heroin, Xanax, oxycodone, and marijuana, according to Travis.

Miller’s hearing is set for Nov. 7 in General Sessions Court.