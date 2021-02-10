Woman in viral Gorilla Glue hair fiasco says she is seeing surgeon for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation Now) — A Louisiana woman, whose quest to free her hair and scalp from Gorilla Glue adhesive spray that she used as hairspray, may be getting help soon.

Tessica Brown’s story went viral after she posted a video on TikTok explaining she had used the industrial-strength spray adhesive when she ran out of hairspray. Her saga prompted an outpouring of concern on social media and grabbed the attention of media across the country.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Brown is flying out to Los Angeles to meet with Dr. Michael Obeng, who has offered to help her free of charge. The plastic surgeon said the procedure will likely take two or three days to completely remove the Gorilla Glue.

Brown wrote on Instagram: “I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon I will update you guys the second I have news. Again thank you so much.”

Earlier this month, she explained she used Gorilla Glue spray adhesive after her usual Got2b Glued brand hairspray ran out reported NewsNation affiliate WVLA.

“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said in a statement Monday on Facebook. “We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” the company added after Brown posted a photo from a local emergency room.

However, the hospital visit didn’t solve her problem. Medical staff sent her home with acetone and sterilized water to remove the glue, but Brown said it burned her scalp and ended up hardening moments later.

Brown posted that she was on her way to Los Angeles Wednesday morning, asking for prayers: “On my way to LA to get this glue out of my head finally.”

“This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent,” Gorilla Glue continued in the statement. They emphasized that the spray adhesive states on the warning label to “not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

Brown started a GoFundMe page that has exceeded $16,000 goal for help towards her medical expenses.