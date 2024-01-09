Woman jumps from 2nd story to escape alleged rapist, now captured

ST. LOUIS – Police say a 24-year-old suspect recently used motels to rape and rob unsuspecting women.

The crime spree lasted for months until a recent arrest. The crimes included a series of rapes and robberies at area motels, a hotel, and a residential neighborhood. The court records are too graphic to read. They include the report of a woman who jumped from a second floor to escape.

Antonio L. Mickey is now charged in both St. Louis and St. Louis County with 13 combined felony counts, including rape, robbery, and armed criminal action.

One of the victims wrote the court, “I have not been able to sleep. My dreams seem so real, I feel it’s happening again. I came close to losing my life and never seeing my family again.”

Reports began at a Florissant motel this past July, including a police account that defendant Mickey knocked on a hotel room door, maced a woman who answered, then raped and robbed her.

In November, Mickey is accused of macing a woman he’d arranged to meet and robbing her here at a downtown motel.

Then, in December, court records say the defendant maced and raped a woman at a hotel off I-44 and Hampton. That’s where police said that his victim jumped from a second story window to save herself.

Two more women were reportedly raped and robbed in a south city neighborhood in December.

Court records say two of the incidents happened in a carport on Itaska, near South Grand. Court records add that the suspect lives about two blocks away on Dewey Avenue.

Though Mickey is in custody, we knocked on the door listed as his address because prosecutors said in court that he lived with his brother and girlfriend. I asked a woman who answered for a comment. She declined.

Antonio Mickey is now being held on no bond. When he’s done answering the charges here – the Memphis, Tennessee, courts want him to answer an attempted murder charge there.

NewsNation affiliate KTVI will update this story with more information as it becomes available.