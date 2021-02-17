Yardi Gras: A COVID-19-safe Fat Tuesday celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — With parades and most Mardi Gras festivities canceled, revelers had to come up with creative ways to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

The first being Yardi Gras.

Homes throughout Mobile, Alabama were decked out in parade-like themes. These homes have been decorated for the majority of the month, with more than 400 participating.

Gary Pugh, with his family Tuesday viewing the homes, said, “It’s fantastic, it gives people something to do and at least Mardi Gras is not completely out this year. There are just wonderful little projects on each lot. I think it’s great — It just shows that it’s everlasting and that we have the spirit to keep it going.”

These parade-like drive-thrus also inspired the infamous Comic Cowboys. The Cowboys displayed the signs that normally would be paraded in downtown Mobile on Pillans Street Tuesday afternoon for people to come by and view.

Many people driving through to see this year’s signs, always comical and often controversial, taking a hit this year at politics, the virus, sports, and even Mardi Gras cancelations.