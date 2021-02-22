1 correction officer killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana State Prison: officials

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — An Indiana State Prison correction officer was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police issued a brief statement saying around 2:40 p.m. an inmate attacked the officers in a common area of the prison. Both officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one correction officer was pronounced dead. The second correction officer is in serious condition.

Michigan City Prison inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges, including murder, as a result of this investigation.

No other information was released.