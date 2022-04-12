1 dead, 2 injured following Chicago porch collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — One man and two others suffered serious to critical injuries after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a home on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Fire crews worked with tools late Tuesday afternoon to free one man trapped under heavy stone debris but were unable to save him, the Chicago Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Still and box porch collapse. 3418 west Jackson. One person trapped and critical. Two others transported serious to critical to Stroger pic.twitter.com/pE4JFSY0cw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2022

Two other persons were transported to a hospital in serious to critical condition, the department tweeted.

The collapse occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

One man appeared to be talking to firefighters while they pulled him from the rubble, WLS-TV reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the porch to collapse.

